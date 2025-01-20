BlueGrace Logistics recognizes excellence in LTL Carrier Service

Tampa, Fla. — BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace) is revealing the recipients of its 2024 LTL Carrier Awards, honoring carriers who demonstrate exceptional service, reliability and dedication to delivering value in the logistics industry.

“Our position as a leader in the LTL industry is built on partnerships with carriers who consistently deliver exceptional results,” said Bobby Harris, CEO. “Southeastern Freight Lines and Old Dominion Freight Line set the standard for operational excellence and customer support, and we’re proud to celebrate their achievements with our 2024 LTL Carrier Awards.”

Southeastern Freight Lines

According to a media release, BlueGrace recognizes Southeastern Freight Lines as the Regional Carrier of the Year in recognition of their exceptional performance, reliability, and unwavering commitment to customer service. Their consistent performance has solidified their role as a vital partner for its clients throughout the Southeastern region.

“SEFL is extremely proud to celebrate 15 years of successful collaboration and partnership with Bluegrace Logistics,” said Toby Toburen, director of 3PL National Accounts at SFL. “This milestone is made even more special as we have been honored with their LTL ‘Carrier of the Year’ award for the second consecutive year. Our shared commitment to excellence has been the cornerstone of our enduring relationship. We deeply appreciate the trust and advocacy Bobby Harris and the entire Bluegrace team continue to provide, which has been instrumental in our continued success. Together, we look forward to many more years of setting new standards in the industry.”

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line is the the National Carrier of the Year for its outstanding nationwide LTL services. It has become a dependable partner for the company in addressing the complex transportation needs of customers across the country by leveraging an extensive network, advanced technology and consistent operational excellence, according to the release.

“We are honored to be again recognized by BlueGrace Logistics as their Long-Haul Carrier of the Year,” said Ed Garner, director of national accounts at Old Dominion. “Our relationship with BlueGrace has grown significantly through their strategic alignment of our service product with clients requiring a true value proposition in nationwide LTL services. We look forward to serving BlueGrace and our mutual clients in the future.”

The 2024 LTL Carrier Awards reflect BlueGrace Logistics’ commitment to recognizing and celebrating carriers that play a vital role in delivering exceptional service and value to its customers.

“BlueGrace expresses its gratitude to Southeastern Freight Lines and Old Dominion Freight Line for their unwavering dedication and top-tier service,” the release said. “These awards highlight the strength of the partnerships cultivated over time and the significant impact these collaborations have on the logistics industry.”