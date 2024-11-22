Bolt Express bags top honors as RXO’s Ground Expedite Carrier of the Year

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bolt Express has been honored as RXO’s Ground Expedite Carrier Of The Year for its continued investment in Bolt Express Smart Technology tools, their focus on employee training and development and their companywide commitment to quality.

“We have integrated the new Bid App module with our high-volume shipping accounts like RXO, and the results have exceeded expectations,” said Chad Brown, director of operations. “We instantly match available shipment opportunities with Bolt fleet capacity and utilize predictive analytics to establish a bid rate that aligns with our goal of ensuring optimal fleet utilization. We have realized faster response times and increased award rates across the board. It’s great to see how customers, drivers, and Bolt have all benefited from the introduction of this new technology.”

According to a company press release, the focus for Bolt’s technology team in 2024 has been on enhancing the mobile app experience for their customers and drivers. Their goal is to ensure convenient access to the information, images, and the individuals associated with all their Time Critical shipment activity.