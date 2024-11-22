PACCAR Parts expands its presence in Germany with colossal warehouse with capacity to store over 80,000 different parts

RENTON, Wash. — PACCAR Parts celebrated the opening of its newest Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Massbach, Germany, making it the 20th distribution center in the company’s global network.

According to a company press release, the PDC grand opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the new facility. In attendance were local government officials, the mayor of Massbach, PACCAR senior management, DAF board members, the PACCAR Parts Europe leadership team, dealership representatives, supplier partners and contractors who contributed to the construction of the facility.

“The new Massbach PDC furthers our commitment to being an industry-leading supplier of parts and aftermarket transportation solutions,” said Laura Bloch, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR vice president. “The strategic location of Massbach expands our exceptional distribution services to customers in Germany and beyond. We look forward to partnering with dealerships and customers in the region.”

The new 240,000-square-foot (22,000-square-meters) facility has the capacity to store over 80,000 different parts and is designed to provide world-class service to the dealer network with shipments delivered within hours. To advance sustainability practices, the building incorporates solar power, green roofs and electric truck charging facilities. The entire fleet of material handling equipment is electric, resulting in zero onsite gas emissions and quiet operations.