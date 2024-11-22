Bee-yond excited: MDOT secures grant to boost local pollinator programs

LANSING, Mich. — There is a new buzz coming to the Turkeyville Rest Area on southbound I-69 in Calhoun County’s Marshall, and it is not just the sound of traveling Michiganders.

According to an MDOT press release, this “buzz” is thanks to the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) recent pollinator grant, supporting the addition of a wildflower and prairie restoration on a scenic strip just south of the Turkeyville Rest Area. The project aims to restore 14 acres of former farmland to a tallgrass prairie with a diverse mix of grasses and flowering plants.

“The goal of this prairie restoration project is to create habitat for many pollinator species in an area beyond the operational right of way to serve as a safe refuge and connector to other suitable habitat in the landscape,” said Kelsey Alvarado, MDOT ecological resources specialist. “The seed mix was chosen for its diversity of grasses and forbs, but also its inclusion of milkweed species that will create breeding and foraging habitat for monarch butterflies. This fits into MDOT’s larger pollinator habitat management plan and conservation initiatives that aim to reduce negative impacts, improve existing habitat and create new habitat.”

According to the release, the native wildflower plantings will take a while to establish and start showing blooms, usually two to three years to really shine

“That’s important to remember, she said, because frequently we want and expect instant or near-instant results, but we need to have patience as the plants establish themselves and gain the energy to bloom,” Alvarado said. Similar plantings have been successful at other MDOT rest areas and Welcome Centers. After the planting is established, the location will become self-sustaining, requiring minimal mowing or herbicide treatment, while providing a crucial food source for pollinators. While the planting helps MDOT remain in federal compliance supporting pollinators where appropriate, the improved acreage will be attractive to boot.”

The awarded grant totals $5,100 and comes from the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) and Stantec. MDOT will using the funding to purchase seed mix. All work will be completed by MDOT staff and be maintained by MDOT maintenance crews.

Site preparations have already begun by mowing and completing a summer herbicide application. A fall herbicide application and potentially a pre-planting spring treatment are planned to complete site preparations and ensure successful prairie establishment. Seed will be sown in spring 2025 following necessary spring site preparations.

You can find more information about MDOT’s Pollinator Habitat Management Program on MDOT’s website.