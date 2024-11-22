Echo Global Logistics ranks among 2024 Top Companies for Women in Transportation

CHICAGO, Ill. — Echo Global Logistics has been named a 2024 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) for the second consecutive year.

“As a leader in the transportation industry, Echo strives to support its diverse community of employees, recognizing the strength and success that it provides us as a company,” said Paula Frey, chief human resources officer. “Our team includes some of the most highly skilled and dedicated women in transportation logistics and we’re immensely proud to honor their work.”

According to a company press release, Echo was recognized for the second year in a row for being an exceptional workplace for women in the transportation industry by fostering gender diversity, accommodating family and life balance, offering competitive compensation, benefits, and ongoing training.

“Echo’s employees and workplace culture make our company what it is,” said Doug Waggoner, CEO “Our hard-working teams bring their best to work every day, advancing their careers while learning from each other and supporting our communal success.”

Echo said its leading benefits and company offerings contributed to this year’s win. Initiatives such as the company’s employee-led Business Resource Groups (BRGs) foster inclusivity, empowerment, and support for individuals from a range of backgrounds and identities. One such BRG, Women at Echo, is dedicated to advancing gender equity and supporting the professional growth and leadership of all women employees, promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce that drives success across departments and locations.