TheTrucker.com
Truck Driving Job News

Echo Global Logistics ranks among 2024 Top Companies for Women in Transportation

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Truck Driving Job News   >   Echo Global Logistics ranks among 2024 Top Companies for Women in Transportation
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Echo Global Logistics ranks among 2024 Top Companies for Women in Transportation
Echo Global Logistics named a 2024 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation.

CHICAGO, Ill.   Echo Global Logistics has been named a 2024 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) for the second consecutive year.

“As a leader in the transportation industry, Echo strives to support its diverse community of employees, recognizing the strength and success that it provides us as a company,” said Paula Frey, chief human resources officer. “Our team includes some of the most highly skilled and dedicated women in transportation logistics and we’re immensely proud to honor their work.”

According to a company press release, Echo was recognized for the second year in a row for being an exceptional workplace for women in the transportation industry by fostering gender diversity, accommodating family and life balance, offering competitive compensation, benefits, and ongoing training.

“Echo’s employees and workplace culture make our company what it is,” said Doug Waggoner, CEO “Our hard-working teams bring their best to work every day, advancing their careers while learning from each other and supporting our communal success.”

Echo said its leading benefits and company offerings contributed to this year’s win. Initiatives such as the company’s employee-led Business Resource Groups (BRGs) foster inclusivity, empowerment, and support for individuals from a range of backgrounds and identities. One such BRG, Women at Echo, is dedicated to advancing gender equity and supporting the professional growth and leadership of all women employees, promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce that drives success across departments and locations.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE