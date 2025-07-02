Boss Truck Shop now open in West Memphis, Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Boss Truck Shop is announcing the opening of its newest location—Boss Truck Shop #64.

“We’re excited to open our newest shop in West Memphis and provide service at a key point in the national freight network,” said Jake England, director of Boss Truck Shop. “This location strengthens our ability to serve drivers along a major corridor and reflects our continued investment in the people and routes that keep America moving.”

Located at 400 Mound City Road, off I-40/I-55 Exit 281, the shop expands the company’s national footprint to 44 locations, offering critical support to drivers traveling through one of the busiest freight corridors.

The West Memphis location is now open and fully operational, offering a wide range of services including:

Tire care.

Oil and lube.

Preventative maintenance.

Federal DOT inspections.

A/C system services.

24/7 emergency roadside assistance.

The shop is designed with the professional driver in mind—featuring wide service bays, ASE-certified technicians, and a clean, comfortable waiting area.

No appointment is necessary, and all drivers—whether independent or fleet customers—are welcome.

Contact Information

Shop Phone: (870) 551-7000

For Emergency Roadside Assistance: 888-595-2677

To learn more or locate a Boss Truck Shop, click here.