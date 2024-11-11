TheTrucker.com
Bridgestone claims top company for women to work in transportation award for third year straight

By Dana Guthrie -
WIT's Redefining the Road names Bridgestone as top place to work for women in transportation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.  – Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) has been named a 2024 “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation” by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT).

“Bridgestone is proud to be recognized for the third straight year as a workplace where women in transportation can thrive,” said Emily Poladian, president, Mobility Solutions, Americas Sales & Customer Success. “It’s a privilege to work for an organization that champions representation and shows young women just starting their careers that this is an industry where they belong, something that I hope will be the norm for more and more companies.”  

According to a company press release, the recognition is given byRedefining the Road, the official magazine of WIT that promotes the accomplishments of companies focused on women’s employment in the trucking industry.The award was validated by an industry-wide vote involving more than 31,000 professionals in transportation, which ranked Bridgestone high on voting criteria areas as determined by WIT, including: 

  • A corporate culture that fosters gender diversity.  
  • Professional development opportunities.
  • Career advancement opportunities.
  • Competitive compensation and benefits.
  • Flexible hours and work requirements.  

The following Bridgestone employees were also named to Redefining the Road’s 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation based on their contributions and business impact: 

  • Debra Hamlin, Director, Operations, Bridgestone Commercial Dealer Network.
  • Megan Miller, Senior Manager, Commercial Sales Channel Development.
  • Samantha McCracken, Strategic Operations Manager.  

Poladian was also named to the WIT Board of Directors to further advance and promote diversity while helping develop the next generation of talent in the trucking industry.  

“Bridgestone’s partnership and recognition from WIT aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter ‘E,'” the release said. “This recognition aligns with the ‘Emotion’ and ‘Empowerment’ values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

