Port Houston achieves prestigious “Great Place To Work” certification

HOUSTON, Texas — Port Houston has been certified as a “Great Place to Work” based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Port Houston.

According to a company press release, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the vice president of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work.

Lewis-Kulin emphasized that certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.

“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Port Houston stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees,” Lewis-Kulin said.

According to the release, 75% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 18% higher than the average U.S. company.

“I am excited to share that Port Houston has officially been certified as a Great Place To Work,” said Charlie Jenkins, Port Houston CEO. “This achievement is particularly special because we also had our highest participation in the history of this survey being conducted at Port Houston. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, but I also want to emphasize that this is just the beginning.”

According to Jenkins, Port Houston believes its strength lies in its people, and the company works hard to create an environment that is a great place for employees to work, connect and grow. To bring employees together, the company hosts events like Waterside Chats and employee-retiree appreciation gatherings, among others.

“We also offer various employee development programs that cater to all levels of the organization, helping employees grow and advance,” the company said in the release. “Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion remains strong, with focused initiatives such as pay equity, cultural celebrations, and training on topics like Microaggressions & Respect in the Workplace. In addition, we place great importance on employee well-being through our Wellness program, day-one healthcare coverage, retirement planning, and our Employee Assistance Program. We ensure employees have the support needed for a healthy work-life balance and long-term security.”

To recognize employees contributions to the company’s overall success, Port Houston provides incentive pay through its 2023 Incentive Rewards Plan. The payout, made in early 2024, was based on achievement of the company’s strategic objectives set in the prior year.

“Our people are our most valuable asset, and these rewards serve as tangible acknowledgments of the hard work that makes our success possible,” the company said. “One of the many ways employees engage in our mission and contribute to our strategic efforts is through community outreach and volunteering. Port Houston’s dedication to community engagement, maritime workforce development, and environmental sustainability is shared across our team.”

Port Houston employees dedicate thousands of hours every year to supporting environmental efforts, such as cleaning beaches and bayous, as well as marsh planting and restoration events. Additionally, employee volunteers support the annual Maritime Youth Expo, career fairs, Port Houston’s annual community resource fair, and participate in projects with Habitat for Humanity and local food banks.

“At Port Houston, we are proud of the strides we’ve made in fostering a vibrant, inclusive culture for our employees, engaging with our local communities and advancing environmental stewardship as a team,” the company said. “As we continue to grow, we remain committed to creating a workplace where people thrive and where we make a positive, lasting impact on our community and environment.”