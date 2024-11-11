PAM Transportation Services rebrands as PAMT CORP, a Nevada corporation

TONTITOWN, Ark. — P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. has completed its redomestication to Nevada by converting from a corporation organized under the laws of the state of Delaware to a corporation organized under the laws Nevada under the new corporate name PAMT CORP.

“Upon the redomestication, each outstanding share of common stock of the company as a Delaware corporation was automatically converted into one outstanding share of common stock of the Nevada corporation,” the company said in a media release. “The company’s common stock will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the trading symbol “PTSI” until Tuesday, Nov. 12. Upon the commencement of trading on Nov. 12 the company’s common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the name PAMT CORP and the new trading symbol “PAMT.” Holders of the company’s shares of common stock do not need to exchange their existing stock certificates for new stock certificates, as the existing stock certificates will continue to represent shares of the company as a Nevada corporation.

According to the release, the redomestication was previously approved by the board of directors of the company, and subsequently approved by the shareholders of the company at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on Oct. 31. The redomestication did not result in any change in the company’s business, operations, management, assets, liabilities or net worth. Additional information regarding the redomestication is provided in the company’s proxy statement for the annual meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 20.