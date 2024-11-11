TheTrucker.com
Business

PAM Transportation Services rebrands as PAMT CORP, a Nevada corporation

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   PAM Transportation Services rebrands as PAMT CORP, a Nevada corporation
Reading Time: < 1 minute
PAM Transportation Services rebrands as PAMT CORP, a Nevada corporation
PAMT CORP emerges from P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (Photo courtesy P.A.M.)

TONTITOWN, Ark.  P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. has completed its redomestication to Nevada by converting from a corporation organized under the laws of the state of Delaware to a corporation organized under the laws  Nevada under the new corporate name PAMT CORP.

“Upon the redomestication, each outstanding share of common stock of the company as a Delaware corporation was automatically converted into one outstanding share of common stock of the Nevada corporation,” the company said in a media release. “The company’s common stock will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the trading symbol “PTSI” until Tuesday, Nov. 12. Upon the commencement of trading on Nov. 12 the company’s common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the name PAMT CORP and the new trading symbol “PAMT.” Holders of the company’s shares of common stock do not need to exchange their existing stock certificates for new stock certificates, as the existing stock certificates will continue to represent shares of the company as a Nevada corporation.

According to the release, the redomestication was previously approved by the board of directors of the company, and subsequently approved by the shareholders of the company at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on Oct. 31. The redomestication did not result in any change in the company’s business, operations, management, assets, liabilities or net worth. Additional information regarding the redomestication is provided in the company’s proxy statement for the annual meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 20.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE