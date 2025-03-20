BRW designated as Department of Defense service provider

OXFORD, Ala. and LOUISVILLE, Ky. — BRW is announcing its Trucking Division received designation as a fully approved Department of Defense (DoD) Transportation Service Provider (TSP).

“Our commitment to excellence in defense transportation and logistics is unwavering,” said Nate Haney, CEO. “Being both a fully approved DoD Transportation Service Provider and DoD Freight Carrier reflects our dedication to delivering mission-critical solutions with precision, security, and reliability. BRW remains the premier choice for the defense supply chain across the Southeast and beyond with extensive experience supporting the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and strict adherence to Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) requirements.”

Additionally, its Logistics Division received designation as a fully approved DoD Freight Carrier by the Military Surface Deployment & Distribution Command (SDDC).

Rigorous Compliance Standards

“BRW’s Trucking Division and Logistics Division both meet the rigorous compliance standards of the Military Freight Traffic Unified Rules Publication-1 (MFTURP-1) and the Freight Carrier Registration Program (FCRP),” BRW said in a press release.. “With over 65 years of experience, BRW provides fully integrated trucking, logistics, and warehousing services to U.S. military and commercial customers across North America.”

As a key player in defense transportation and logistics, BRW specializes in end-to-end Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS), ensuring the seamless delivery of mission-critical supplies, according to the release. The company optimizes Life Cycle Costs (LCC) and implements Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) strategies to enhance efficiency and value. Precision, safety, reliability, and security remain at the core of BRW’s operations, supporting U.S. troops worldwide to ensure they always have the materials they need.

Industry Certifications & Compliance

BRW operations are fully compliant with all defense standards, ensuring the security and efficiency of logistics processes. Certifications and memberships include:

Fully Approved DoD Transportation Service Provider (TSP)

Fully Approved DoD Freight Carrier

Active Member of the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA), National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), Government Freight Conference (GFC), and the Alabama Trucking Association (ATA)

Compliance with Military Freight Traffic Unified Rules Publication-1 (MFTURP-1), Freight Carrier Registration Program (FCRP), and Defense Transportation Regulations (DTR)

ISO 9001:2015 Certification at all facilities

U.S. Customs bonded for warehousing and trucking operations

Active Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code

Expertise in managing National Stock Numbers (NSNs) for streamlined procurement

U.S. Customs Bonded

“BRW operates a robust network of strategically located distribution centers, logistics hubs, and trucking operations, handling cargo in and out of some of the most complex and sensitive areas in North America,” BRW said. “All BRW facilities are ISO 9001:2015 certified, ensuring the highest standards of quality and security. BRW is also U.S. Customs Bonded for warehousing and trucking operations.”

Its bonded facilities include:

Anniston, Ala. – East Distribution Center

Anniston, Ala. – West Distribution Center

Atlanta, Ga. – Logistics Command Center

Eastaboga, Ala. – Distribution Center

Mobile, Ala. – Port Distribution Center

Oxford, Ala. – BRW Headquarters

Piedmont, Ala. – Distribution Center

Shepherdsville, Ky. – Trucking & Logistics

Tallahassee, Fla. – Distribution Center

“Our extensive experience supporting defense transportation and logistics, coupled with our robust network and compliance expertise, allows BRW to deliver unmatched service to our Government and Defense partners,” said Derek Walcott, executive vice president of strategy and administration. “BRW is the 4th component, and we take pride in our role to support mission readiness as a premier choice for the defense supply chain.”