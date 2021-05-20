Bulk foods carrier Oakley Transport is first in industry to receive ISO certifications twice

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Oakley Transport Inc. is the only bulk food transporter in its industry to be certified twice with the International Standards Organization (ISO) for its ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018. The ISO certifies management systems and operation processes, and services must meet all requirements for standardization and quality assurance.

In 2015, Oakley started preparing for ISO certification. When the goal was achieved in 2017, Oakley became the first — and only— bulk food transporter to be certified to such standards. Oakley was awarded recertifications to the newest versions of ISO certifications ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018 in March 2021.

ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018 are stipulations that certify superior operations management, food safety and food defense. Both ensure Oakley’s consistency in operations and services, as well as the company’s ability to meet and exceed all customer and regulatory requirements.

“Being ISO certified demonstrates Oakley’s ability to follow procedures and processes,” said Thomas Oakley, president and CEO. “It empowers employees with clear direction and the ability to drive improvement. It ultimately is an affirmation to customers of our focus on their cargo, our services, food safety and defense.”

The accomplishment reflects Oakley’s dedication to customer satisfaction and the integrity of customers’ products throughout the entire transportation process, according to Oakley.

“We feel these certifications add such a value to our customers,” said Bob Osburn, chief operation officer for Oakley. “They know our diligence in maintaining the safety and integrity of their cargo. From the groves to the processor, the distiller to the bottler, and its final mile onto store shelves and into the homes of the American consumer.”