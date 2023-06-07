C.H. Robinson appoints Dave Bozeman to CEO position

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Dave Bozeman has been named the CEO of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., a company statement announced.

The appointment, which also includes a seat on the board of directors, is effective June 26, a news release stated.

Scott Anderson, who has been serving as interim CEO since January 2023, will continue in his role until Bozeman joins the company. Anderson will continue to serve as a member of C.H. Robinson’s Board of Directors.

“Mr. Bozeman is an accomplished executive, bringing over 30 years of experience at industry-leading companies and iconic brands across supply chains, middle-mile transportation, manufacturing, digital and customer service to C.H. Robinson,” the news release stated. “Mr. Bozeman has developed teams at many complex, forward-thinking organizations involving the management of near-term challenges while at the same time executing a long-term strategic direction. He most recently served as vice president of Ford’s Customer Service Division and vice president of enthusiast vehicles for Ford Blue of Ford Motor Company, where he oversaw the overall business performance for some of Ford’s most notable vehicle brands.”

Prior to joining Ford, Bozeman served as vice president at Amazon Transportation Services of Amazon.com, where he led supply chain optimization for customer delivery across Amazon’s global operations.

The news release notes that Bozeman “was instrumental in building out and scaling the middle mile global transportation business which included both ground and air as well as over the road and under the roof business operations. In addition, Mr. Bozeman built and launched global transportation businesses covering digital freight shipping, air transport, and small parcel pickup and delivery businesses.”

Before Amazon, Bozeman served as senior vice president of Enterprise Systems of Caterpillar, Inc., where he led the global manufacturing for all of Caterpillar’s mining products.

“Following a comprehensive and thoughtful search process, we are thrilled to name Dave as CEO of C.H. Robinson,” said Jodee Kozlak, chair of the Board of Directors of C.H. Robinson. “Dave is a seasoned executive who has a strong track record of reinventing complex operating models with industry-wide impact, proven expertise in global supply chain and logistics management through various economic cycles and extensive experience leading high performing teams and cultures to drive results. Dave is the right leader to take C.H. Robinson’s vision forward with his focus on organizational opportunity and enhancing value for our customers and our shareholders by capitalizing on C.H. Robinson’s opportunities as a leading asset-light logistics provider in a rapidly-evolving and increasingly complex supply chain environment.”

Bozeman called it an honor to join C.H. Robinson as its new leader.

“I look forward to working alongside a strong management team and with talented employees to deliver for our customers and accelerate the next phase of sustained growth and success,” he said. “I am confident that with C.H. Robinson’s superior global services, people and capabilities, we will build on a strong existing foundation and execute on significant growth opportunities to create lasting value for Robinson shareholders, employees and the communities and customers we serve.”