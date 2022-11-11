TheTrucker.com
C.H. Robinson slashes 650 jobs in effort to streamline expenses

By The Trucker News Staff -
C.H. Robinson officials said that all 650 workers affected by the layoffs are receiving assistance from the company as they transition from Robinson to other jobs.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Global logistics giant C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is laying off 650 workers.

The announced was made on Thursday, Nov. 10, and all affected workers are receiving assistance from the company as they transition to other jobs.

Company officials cited market conditions and recent efforts to be more efficient as reasons behind the layoffs.

In a Nov. 3 earnings report, C.H. Robinson officials cited a 12.4% increase in operating expenses, the majority of which came from personnel, which increased 9.4% to $437.5 million.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

