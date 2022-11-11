C.H. Robinson slashes 650 jobs in effort to streamline expenses

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Global logistics giant C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is laying off 650 workers.
The announced was made on Thursday, Nov. 10, and all affected workers are receiving assistance from the company as they transition to other jobs.
Company officials cited market conditions and recent efforts to be more efficient as reasons behind the layoffs.
In a Nov. 3 earnings report, C.H. Robinson officials cited a 12.4% increase in operating expenses, the majority of which came from personnel, which increased 9.4% to $437.5 million.
