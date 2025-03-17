CABT says nation’s bridges at risk if Congress allows bigger trucks

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A new study released by the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks (CABT) says that congressional proposals to allow heavier tractor trailers on highways would cause major damage to the nation’s local bridges if enacted into law.

“The CABT report should serve to put the brakes on any of the proposals under consideration in Congress to allow bigger trucks,” said Kevan Stone, executive director of the National Association of County Engineers. “The cost to counties and to taxpayers would simply be too great.”

Updating an earlier 2023 report, the findings show the likely impact of proposed legislation to raise truck weights from the current limit of 80,000 pounds to 91,000 pounds or more by evaluating local bridges off the National Highway System.

2025 CABT Study

The study was conducted in coordination with county infrastructure experts from around the country using the most current available data about the physical condition of the nation’s bridges and bridge replacement costs, according to CABT. It incorporates a methodology developed with county officials, including the engineers who have designed, maintained and inspected these bridges.

Study Findings

Depending on the proposed heavier truck configurations, between 65,157 and 82,457 local bridges nationwide would be at risk if Congress allowed heavier trucks on the nation’s highways.

The cost of replacing these local bridges ranges from an estimated $70.5 billion to $98.5 billion , depending on the gross vehicle weight. This represents an increase from the 2023 finding of an estimated $54.6 billion to $78.4 billion , largely due to the increased cost of bridge replacement.

to , depending on the gross vehicle weight. This represents an increase from the 2023 finding of an estimated to , largely due to the increased cost of bridge replacement. These at-risk bridges represent a sizable portion of the nation’s bridge infrastructure, located on local roads and highways that are critical for everyday transportation and commerce.

“Bridges across all 50 states would suffer if any of the congressional proposals became law,” CABT said.

States Most at Risk

The top states with the highest potential replacement costs include:

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Missouri

New Jersey

Ohio

Oregon

Virginia

Washington

“Since the publication of the original study 2023, local officials have updated inspection data for bridges across the country as they have conducted more recent inspections,” CABT said. “As a result, the new report offers a more precise snapshot of the current condition and load-bearing capacity of the 423,943 local bridges examined.”