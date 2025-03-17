Arizona DPS releases details of fatality that involved 2 semi trucks

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — More details were released regarding a multi-vehicle, weather-related fatality in Arizona last week.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety also identified the two that were killed as a result of the crash.

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 3:27 p.m., a fatal collision involving multiple vehicles occurred on westbound Interstate 40 near milepost 159.5 in Williams when the roadway was covered in snow and ice as a result of winter storm.

Police say the collision initially blocked westbound I-40 in an area with guardrails on both sides and included a jackknifed tractor-trailer, which completely obstructed the interstate.

Multiple vehicles, including additional tractor-trailers, failed to properly brake or slow down and collided with the blocking vehicles. Multiple passenger vehicles were rear-ended, pushing them into and, in some cases, underneath crashed tractor-trailers.

The collision caused a fire which quickly spread to the other involved vehicles and burned for more than 20 hours.

“Firefighters, state troopers, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) personnel, and tow truck operators worked relentlessly during this time to reduce the fire, provide care, and/or clear the scene,” the DPS release stated.

The collision involved a total of 22 vehicles, including 13 passenger vehicles. A total of 36 drivers and occupants were involved in the incident, including two fatalities, and 16 injured persons were transported for medical care.

The two deceased individuals have been identified as Juan Beltran Sanchez of Chino Valley, Ariz., and Evelyn Davis of Ganado, Ariz.

AZDPS Highway Patrol state troopers and advanced collision investigators assigned to the Highway Patrol Northern Regional Vehicular Crimes Unit are investigating this incident. They were assisted in the investigation by troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement District. This is an active investigation and will take time to complete due to the number of involved vehicles and people, as well as extensive fire damage.

DPS also stated that damage to the roadway and other infrastructure within the incident area as a result of the collision and subsequent fire is currently being evaluated by ADOT engineers.