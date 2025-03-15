Arizona crash involving 18 vehicles kills 2 people

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — According to a news report in Arizona, two people died in a crash involving 18 vehicles on Interstate 40 near Williams on Thursday. A fire caused by the crash burned for more than 12 hours, the report stated citing officials from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The news report from KPNX in Phoenix stated that 13 passenger cars, five commercial vehicles and five “unattached trailers” were involved in the fiery crash.
The cause of the crash was determined that a commercial tractor-trailer jackknifed in the road, blocking the right side of the highway, according to KPNX. While other vehicles slowed to pass the tractor-trailer on the left, another tractor-trailer “failed to reduce speed” and jackknifed, officials said. That second tractor-trailer pushed several vehicles into or underneath the commercial trucks, ADOT officials said.
The crash caused one of the commercial vehicles to catch on fire and the flames quickly spread to the other vehicles.
“Due to severe weather, traffic congestion, and other ongoing incidents, emergency response was delayed,” ADOT officials said. “The fire burned for more than 12 hours, destroying all vehicles.”
Two people who died in the crash were both passengers in separate vehicles, ADOT officials said. Department of Public Safety official originally said three people died in the crash but confirmed Friday that two people died.
“Motorists are reminded to delay travel during storms,” DPS officials said on social media. “If you must drive, do so with extreme caution, prep your vehicle & expect delays.”
The Arizona Department of Public Safety also stated another crash on Interstate 40 occurred on Friday near Holbrook.
