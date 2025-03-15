Arkansas Governor declares state of emergency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order on Saturday declaring a state of emergency after tornados hit the state on Friday.

Sanders said in a release Saturday morning that “severe thunderstorms and tornadoes struck Arkansas and continue to cause dangers, hardships, and suffering throughout the state, which in turn, warrants this executive action.”

The governor’s order states in part that a motor carrier or driver operating a commercial motor vehicle will be exempt from federal regulations limiting the maximum driving time for property and passenger carrying vehicles for up to 14 days as long as the motor carrier or driver is providing direct assistance in response to the emergency.

“Great hardship has fallen upon citizens and properties throughout the State of Arkansas as a result of these storms,” Sanders said.

Storms cause extensive damage

Residents in the state of Arkansas woke up on Saturday morning looking at storm damage throughout the state.

According to the Department of Emergency Management, three fatalities have been confirmed in Independence County, and 29 people were reported injured in eight counties in connection to a storm system that moved through the state overnight.

As recovery from the storms moves forward, officials warn that the numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

“Staff from the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) have been called to the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) due to extensive storm damage across the state,” a press release stated.

Arkansas OEM reports that currently, sixteen (16) counties in Arkansas have reported damage to ADEM. These counties include: Baxter, Clark, Fulton, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Nevada, Phillips, Randolph, Sharp, Stone, and Woodruff.

“Most counties are still assessing the full extent of the damage, but reports indicate impacts to homes, businesses, and downed power lines and trees,” OEM stated.

Many of the counties listed are in the northern part of the state and are in proximity of Butler County, Missouri which saw one death caused by a tornado according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cave City which straddles the Sharp and Independence County line in Arkansas was hit hard prompting its mayor Jonas Anderson to issue an emergency declaration “until further notice.” Anderson also put a curfew in place from dusk until dawn.

“I have already been in touch with the governor’s office, state department of emergency management, and numerous other agencies,” Anderson said via social media. “The Arkansas State Police, Game and Fish, and many others from surrounding cities and agencies are standing with us and helping.” Anderson added that electricity infrastructure has been decimated and will remain off for an unknown period of time. “We need your absolute cooperation and your prayers,” Anderson said. “There is a lot to wrap our heads around and lots to do. Let’s care for each other. Let’s speak and act in ways that will confound those watching, and show what the people of this community are made of.”