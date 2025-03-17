Indiana police investigating death of trucker on I-70 weigh station

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana troopers are looking into the death of truck driver found in a weigh station near the Indiana-Illinois state line.

Putnamville troopers say that on Friday, they were dispatched to the Indiana State Police weigh station on I-70 in reference to a welfare check because the trucking company reportedly was unable to make contact with a driver.

After being unable to get a response from the driver at the door of the truck, troopers made entry into the semi and discovered a deceased male. Police say that the initial investigation indicates there were no signs of self-harm or of foul play.

The Vigo County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased male as Ernest N. Rhodes, 52, of Fordland, Missouri.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine cause of death.