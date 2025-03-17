TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Indiana police investigating death of trucker on I-70 weigh station

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Indiana police investigating death of trucker on I-70 weigh station
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Indiana police investigating death of trucker on I-70 weigh station
Indiana troopers are looking into the death of truck driver found in a weigh station near the Indiana-Illinois state line. 

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana troopers are looking into the death of truck driver found in a weigh station near the Indiana-Illinois state line.

Putnamville troopers say that on Friday, they were dispatched to the Indiana State Police weigh station on I-70 in reference to a welfare check because the trucking company reportedly was unable to make contact with a driver.

After being unable to get a response from the driver at the door of the truck, troopers made entry into the semi and discovered a deceased male.  Police say that the initial investigation indicates there were no signs of self-harm or of foul play.

The Vigo County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased male as Ernest N. Rhodes, 52, of Fordland, Missouri.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine cause of death.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE