Canada Cartage to acquire Walmart Canada’s fleet business

TORONTO, ON — Canada Cartage is acquiring Walmart Fleet ULC.

“Our acquisition of Walmart Fleet reflects our commitment to expanding our network and bringing dedicated fleet transportation solutions to more customers across Canada,” said Scott Lane, president, Canada Cartage. “This move positions us for long-term growth while providing the talented employees joining us from Walmart Fleet with more opportunities to develop long-term careers and thrive in a fleet-focused environment.”

Growth Goals

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Walmart Fleet transports local goods to support communities across Canada and services Walmart’s more than 400 stores from coast-to-coast.

Canada Cartage was chosen by Walmart Canada to acquire its fleet business so it can focus on its ambitious growth strategy of expanding its stores and supply chain across Canada. This acquisition allows Canada Cartage to strengthen its dedicated fleet capabilities and accelerate its growth in Canada.

According to a media release, Canada Cartage will operate the fleet as a dedicated operation, ensuring business continuity for Walmart Canada while building on its reputation as a trusted provider in the dedicated transportation industry. For the retailer, the divestiture reflects a strategic focus on its future growth plans in Canada. The expansion across the country will better serve its customers.

Focused Strategy

“This decision is part of our broader growth ambitions and strategy to focus on what we do best: delivering value to our customers,” said Matt Kelly, vice president, supply chain, Walmart Canada. “We are confident fleet employees will benefit greatly from Canada Cartage’s leadership. They’re very well-respected, and we know their culture is the right fit for fleet employees and our business.”

The acquisition underscores both Canada Cartage and Walmart Canada’s commitment to long-term growth in Canada, and positions both companies for sustained success in an evolving market.

The transaction to acquire Walmart Fleet ULC is expected to close in the coming weeks. It is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.