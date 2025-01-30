TheTrucker.com
The Nation

One driver dead after crash involving two big rigs in South Carolina

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   One driver dead after crash involving two big rigs in South Carolina
Reading Time: < 1 minute
One driver dead after crash involving two big rigs in South Carolina
One driver is dead after two trucks were involved in a collision in South Carolna. (COURTESY OF WYFF)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A truck driver is dead following a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 85 in Cherokee County, according to news reports.

The crash occurred located on Interstate 85 southbound near Exit 87 for Green River Road.

The crash happened about 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

This is a developing story.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE