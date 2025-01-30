DHL freight opens logistics terminal in Berlin

BERLIN, Germany — One of Europe’s top freight providers, DHL Freight, officially inaugurated its new terminal in Berlin-Marienfelde. With a footprint of 5,200 square meters, 48 loading docks and cutting-edge infrastructure, the site replaces the existing facility in Berlin, which has reached the limits of its capacity. Thanks to its central location and sustainable technology, the new terminal sets standards in logistics and environmental awareness for the region in and around Berlin. The opening ceremony was attended by representatives from politics and industry as well as project partners, including Dr. Ann-Kathrin Biewener, Head of Economic Development for the Tempelhof-Schoeneberg District, Berlin, Dr. Thomas Vogel, CEO DHL Freight DACH, UK & IE, and Goetz Hanningsmann, Area Manager North DHL Freight, Real Estate Developer Marc Urbatsch, Managing Director of Operatio GmbH, Project Lead Frank Gottschalk, Bremer Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH.

“The new city terminal in Berlin not only expands our capacities, but also reflects our commitment to more sustainable logistics. In addition to various alternative drive technologies such as electric trucks, at the site itself we have placed importance on measures such as photovoltaics, wind turbines and the latest in water management,” explains Dr. Thomas Vogel, CEO DHL Freight DACH, UK & IE. “With modern technologies and optimized processes, we can contribute to making the transport of goods in the region not only more efficient but also more sustainable. This creates double value for our customers and our environment.”

Cutting-edge technology and sustainable operations

The terminal was built in accordance with DHL’s sustainability strategy, with a holistic concept for more sustainable logistics clearly in focus: in terms of local transport, the vehicle fleet is being converted to alternative drives – from electric forklifts to natural-gas powered trucks to battery electric trucks that are already being used for deliveries on the last mile. The technical infrastructure of the terminal itself is consistently aligned toward energy efficiency: a heat pump system ensures the right temperature control, while a rainwater cistern optimizes water consumption. An energy-saving LED lighting system is installed as standard. Charging stations with electricity from renewable sources are available for both cars and trucks used for local and long-distance transport. The holistic energy concept is also supported by a photovoltaic system and wind turbines.

Strengthening DHL Freight’s European network

The new terminal in the Marienfelde district is part of DHL Freight’s long-term growth strategy. Through its location in south Berlin, the terminal improves not just the efficiency and quality of services for customers in and around Germany’s capital, but also strengthens the entire European network. In addition to handling LTL and FTL transports, the site will also test innovative logistics solutions to better serve future needs.

Background and project history

The terminal was built on a former industrial site located on Buckower Chaussee in the south of the city. The project was developed and implemented by Operatio GmbH and Bremer Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH. Ground was broken on the site in November 2023. Within just 14 months, a modern freight forwarding facility was built on the 20,000 square meter site that replaces the previous downtown terminal. In addition to the Marienfelde terminal, DHL Freight operates another site in the region in the town of Wustermark. Together, the two sites provide an ideal starting point for logistics services in the Berlin-Brandenburg region.