Reactions rolling in for new EPA boss

The Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday confirmed Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, a key role to help President Donald Trump fulfill his pledge to roll back major environmental regulations, including those aimed at slowing climate change and encouraging use of electric vehicles.

The vote was 56-42 in Zeldin’s favor. Three Democrats — Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly of Arizona and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania — supported Zeldin, along with all 53 Republicans.

Zeldin, a former Republican congressman from New York, is a longtime Trump ally and served on Trump’s defense team during his first impeachment. He voted against certifying Trump’s 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Zeldin, 44, said during his confirmation hearing that he has a moral responsibility to be a good steward of the environment and pledged to support career staff who have dedicated themselves to the agency’s mission to protect human health and the environment.

Reactions are pouring in from those Zeldin will look to partner with as the EPA’s new boss.

Clean Freight Coalition Executive Director Jim Mullen extended his congratulations to Administrator Lee Zeldin on his confirmation to serve as the leader of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“On behalf of The Clean Freight Coalition and our growing membership of truck and bus transportation stakeholders, we extend our congratulations to Administrator Zeldin on his confirmation. Administrator Zeldin’s leadership comes at a crucial time and offers the incoming Administration an opportunity to expand on their efforts to provide greater stability for the commercial motor vehicle industry.

Truckload Carriers Association President Jim Ward issued a statement extending “congratulations to former Congressman Lee Zeldin on his appointment as the new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator. TCA is committed to working alongside the EPA under Administrator Zeldin’s leadership to address the complex challenges associated with emission reductions.”

“As an active participant in the Clean Freight Coalition, TCA has consistently supported renewable diesel and other alternative fuels as vital steps toward achieving a more sustainable future. We remain committed to advocating for practical and achievable timelines for implementing emission-reduction technologies to ensure the trucking industry’s continued success,” he added. In their release, the American Trucking Association said, “the trucking industry congratulates Administrator Zeldin on his confirmation, and we look forward to the restoration of common sense in our nation’s environmental policies under his leadership of EPA.” “Over the past several years, the mad dash to zero and a patchwork of unachievable mandates on unrealistic timelines have posed a grave threat to the trucking industry, the supply chain, and our economy,” ATA’s statement read. “The enormous price tag of this haphazard transition would have significantly raised costs for American consumers without delivering the promised environmental benefits. This was deeply regrettable, because our industry and EPA had worked together for decades to promote major advances in engines and emissions control systems that are 99% cleaner. As a result, 60 trucks today emit the same amount as one truck manufactured in 1988.” “Administrator Zeldin is a proven, collaborative leader America’s truckers deserve to restore balance at EPA,” the ATA added. “By reviving the productive partnership with our industry, he can build on our impressive environmental achievements without disrupting the supply chain. We look forward to working with Administrator Zeldin to replace electric-truck mandates with national emission standards that are technologically achievable, encourage innovation, and account for the operational realities of our essential industry.” The Associated Press contributed to this story.