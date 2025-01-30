Health matters: Should truck drivers give weight-loss drugs a shot?

Because there’s a high rate of overweight truck drivers, it makes for an active market for prescription weight loss drugs.

Being overweight can cause serious health problems and can even put drivers in jeopardy of losing their medical cards to drive. There are very few occupations that require a medical card certification to drive!

Have you tried dieting and exercise without seeing positive results? If your answer is yes, a prescription weight-loss drug may be a choice for you.

Before you take the shot, do your research.

Prescription drugs are medicines must be prescribed by a health care provider. The cost is high, and it can be a challenge to qualify.

It’s also important to be aware that weight-loss drugs should be used in addition to — NOT instead of — a healthy diet and exercise. In addition, you may have noticed several companies connecting with what they call “compound pharmacies” to offer this new line of products.

Here’s some important information you should know.

Who’s a candidate for weight-loss drugs?

Your health care provider may suggest a weight-loss drug for you if you meet certain criteria, specifically the following:

Your body mass index (BMI) is greater than 30.

Your BMI is greater than 27. You may have serious medical problems such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

These drugs aren’t for everyone. Make sure they offer continued wellness support on how to continue to live a healthier lifestyle.

Do the drugs work?

When used in combination with lifestyle changes, prescription weight-loss drugs CAN lead to greater weight-loss success.

Taking these drugs for a year can mean a loss of total body weight of 3% to 12% more than the amount you’d lose with lifestyle changes alone.

That may not seem like a lot but losing 5% to 10% of your total weight and — keeping it off — can have important health benefits. For example, it can lower blood pressure, blood sugar levels and levels of fats in the blood called triglycerides.

Potential side effects

Mild side effects, such as nausea, constipation, and diarrhea. They may lessen over time. Rarely, serious side effects can happen. That’s why it’s important to do your research before you take the shot.

Always keep in mind that the use of weight-loss drugs should be closely monitored by a health care professional.