CargoNet warns of heightened cargo theft risk during July 4th holiday week

CargoNet is issuing an urgent advisory to the logistics industry, warning of an increased risk of cargo theft during the upcoming July 4th holiday week as extended business closures can create an advantageous operating environment for cargo thieves.

“Cargo thieves are well aware that extended holiday closures work to their advantage,” said Keith Lewis, vice president of operations at CargoNet “With theft activity already surpassing 2023’s record highs, we urge the industry to remain vigilant throughout the holiday weekend.”

Based on an analysis of 174 thefts that occurred between July 1 and July 7 over the past five years, CargoNet has identified several key trends:

Peak Risk Days: July 1st and 2nd consistently show the highest rates of theft, likely due to loaded conveyances left unattended before the holiday.

Increasing Trend: While 2023 saw record-high theft rates, 2024 is on track to surpass those numbers.

High-Risk Areas: California, Texas, and Florida remain the states most targeted by cargo thieves. The counties of San Bernardino, Calif; Maricopa, Ariz.; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, Calif.; and Shelby, Tenn. are particular hotspots.

Targeted Items: Thieves show a preference for non-alcoholic beverages (especially energy drinks), major appliances, and computer electronics.

Theft Methods: Direct cargo and conveyance theft continues to be more common than complex fraud schemes.

Noteworthy thefts from previous July 4th holidays

$439,895 in medical supplies from Davenport, Fla.

$352,000 of computer electronics from San Francisco, Calif.

$314,191 of computer electronics from Commerce, Calif.

$180,000 of meat products from Georgetown, Texas

$180,000 of ATV’s from Savannah, Ga/