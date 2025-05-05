Record cargo theft levels reported in California, Florida and Texas

ATLANTA, Ga. — The GearTrack April Cargo Security Index is revealing that 54% of U.S. cargo theft incidents occurred in California, Florida, and Texas in March 2025.

“Organized theft groups are developing new, innovative schemes—from non-delivery of loads to following freight trains along delivery routes—and even forging documents for fraudulent pick-ups,” said Ilan Gluck, general manager of GearTrack. “Shippers needing to transport food and beverage, apparel and accessories, household goods, metals, and vehicles or autoparts should increase focus on route planning to ensure the safe, timely delivery of valuable goods.”

According to GearTrack, California’s reported cargo theft incidents increased by 34% month-over-month, while both Texas’ and Florida’s number of incidents increased 17% compared to February. Additionally, food and beverage were amongst the top targeted thefts, which included a thwarted heist of $55,000 worth of beef in Philadelphia along with household goods and automobiles.

April 2025 Cargo Security Index Highlights

54% of reported cargo thefts occurred in the United States.

California led all states with a 34% month-over-month increase in theft activity.

Texas and Florida followed, each with 17% increases.

Top targeted goods included food and beverages, household items, and vehicle accessories.

Notable Case: An attempted theft of $55,000 worth of beef in Philadelphia.

The Cargo Security Index

The Cargo Security Index is a strategic collaboration between GearTrack and CargoNet. The Index provides monthly insights into emerging cargo theft trends, high-risk routes, regional crime heatmaps, and detailed analyses of organized theft activity, drawing on data from April 2025. It is designed to equip shippers, logistics providers, and insurers with the intelligence needed to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats.

“The surge in theft is attributed to rising economic pressures, tariff uncertainty, increased shipment volumes, and the growing sophistication of criminal networks,” Gluck said. “To combat these trends, GearTrack’s platform will now incorporate Verisk CargoNet’s RouteScore API—a proprietary risk-scoring algorithm that provides route-specific intelligence and customized protection recommendations based on theft trends, fraud patterns, and IoT-driven insights.”

Download the Full Cargo Theft Index here.