CVSA: Commercial drivers must be able to communicate in English to operate in US

Commercial drivers operating in the U.S. must be meet certain standards in English proficiency or be placed out of service (OOS), according to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). Enforcement of Title 49 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 391.11(b)(2) of the CVSA North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria will begin June 25, 2025.

The announcement by CVSA comes on the heels of an executive order requiring commercial drivers operating in the U.S. to be proficient in English, which was signed by President Donald Trump on April 28.

According to a statement from CVSA, an “English Proficiency (U.S. Only)” heading will be added to the “Part I – Driver” section of the North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria stating: “Driver cannot read and speak the English language sufficiently to communicate with the safety official to respond to official inquiries and directions in accordance with FMCSA enforcement guidance. (391.11(b)(2)) Declare driver out of service.”

CFR 391.11(b)(2), “General qualifications of drivers,” states that a driver must be able to read and speak the English language sufficiently to converse with the general public, to understand highway traffic signs and signals in the English language, to respond to official inquiries and to make entries on reports and records.

“Federal law is clear; a driver who cannot sufficiently read or speak English — our national language — and understand road signs is unqualified to drive a commercial motor vehicle in America. This commonsense standard should have never been abandoned,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy in an April 28 statement. “This department will always put America’s truck drivers first.”

In addition, CVSA says it plans to petition the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to update 49 CFR 391.11(b)(2) to identify non-compliance with English language proficiency as an OOS condition. CVSA will also send a petition FMCSA requesting that the agency harmonize the commercial driver’s license English language requirements in 49 CFR Part 383 “Commercial Driver’s License Standards” with those in 49 CFR Part 391 “Qualifications of Drivers and Longer Combination Vehicle (LCV) Driver Instructors” so that the standards are consistent.