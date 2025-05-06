TheTrucker.com
International Motors recalls nearly 15,000 trucks

By Dana Guthrie -
International Motors is recalling nearly 15,000 trucks due to windshield wiper failure potential. (Photo courtesy INternational)

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting that Internationals Motors Inc. (International) is recalling certain 2025-2026 HV, HX, LT, MV, and RH vehicles

The recall includes approximately 14,786 trucks.

International is recalling certain 2025-2026 HV, HX, LT, MV, and RH vehicles,” the NHTSA said. “The linkage that connects the right-side wiper arm to the motor may separate, causing the wipers to fail.”

Remedy

Dealers will replace the wiper module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 23, 2025. Owners may contact International customer service at 1-800-448-7825. International’s number for this recall is 25505.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

