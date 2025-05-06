International Motors recalls nearly 15,000 trucks

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting that Internationals Motors Inc. (International) is recalling certain 2025-2026 HV, HX, LT, MV, and RH vehicles

The recall includes approximately 14,786 trucks.

“International is recalling certain 2025-2026 HV, HX, LT, MV, and RH vehicles,” the NHTSA said. “The linkage that connects the right-side wiper arm to the motor may separate, causing the wipers to fail.”

Remedy

Dealers will replace the wiper module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 23, 2025. Owners may contact International customer service at 1-800-448-7825. International’s number for this recall is 25505.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.