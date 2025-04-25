International to exhibit solutions to simplify customer experience at ACT Expo 2025

ANAHEIM, Calif. — International Motors (International) will showcase its digitally enabled solutions dedicated to the customer experience at ACT Expo 2025 in Anaheim, Calif. April 28 – May 1.

“At International, we’re investing in innovative solutions to create an exceptional customer experience,” said Debbie Shust, vice president, customer insights and experience, International. “It’s not just about delivering vehicles—it’s about delivering confidence. In a dynamic environment, we simplify the journey, support long-term success, and show up as a true partner every step of the way.”

Fleet Decarbonization

International offers end-to-end consulting services to support customers in reaching their fleet decarbonization goals. These services include electric readiness assessments, infrastructure planning, grant support and onboarding assistance. Customers can begin their journey by visiting their local International dealer to tailor a decarbonization strategy that is best suited for their business.

With more than 10 million real-world miles, International’s battery-electric vehicles have been meeting customer demands in practical scenarios, assisting customers in their decarbonization journeys.

With the announcement of the International eRH Series, an all-electric Class 8 regional haul tractor, the company expands its electric vehicle lineup to meet demands of the heavy-duty market. The eRH joins the International eMV Series and the IC Bus Electric CE Series in the International electric vehicle lineup.

Recognizing that fleet decarbonization happens at different paces for customers, International also provides advanced diesel solutions.

Electric Maintenance Solutions

“International provides planned maintenance service contracts to ensure that customers’ operating, maintenance, and service needs are met and supported by its expansive dealer network,” the company said in a press release. “These contracts ensure that battery-electric trucks and buses are seamlessly integrated and maintained through proactive service planning.”

This white-glove experience is tailored to enhance uptime via scheduled maintenance intervals, solutions like proactive parts planning, advanced technician scheduling, and a new digital ecosystem designed to predict service and maintenance needs aimed at driving efficiency across International and IC Bus dealerships.

“The new digital ecosystem provides greater visibility into fleets’ health-based vehicle data allowing customers and dealers to schedule planned maintenance appointments three to four weeks ahead of time,” International said. “During this already planned downtime, fleets and dealers can also proactively identify other needed repairs and campaigns.”

International Service Contracts include planned maintenance and can also include powertrain coverage, chassis coverage, and optional towing coverage. International Service Contracts are available for either five or six years on every new battery-electric truck. Electric bus terms for service contracts vary.