International introduces its next evolution in electric vehicle offerings

ANAHEIM, Calif. — International Motors (International) is introducing the newest addition to the company’s electric vehicle lineup – an all-electric Class 8 regional haul tractor, the International eRH Series.

“We are excited to add the eRH to serve International’s Class 8 battery-electric customers,” said Justina Morosin, senior vice president, sales and field operations. “This new solution perfectly complements our current battery-electric vehicle lineup and underscores our commitment to innovation. At International, our focus is on providing a seamless journey—from the initial purchase to ongoing support—ensuring a smooth customer experience every step of the way.”

eRH Series

According to an International press release, the tractor is designed to meet the demands of heavy-duty regional and drayage fleets. The eRH Series is available in 4×2 and 6×4 axle configurations, and offers a range of up to 300 miles, depending on configuration, battery capacity and use.

Built on the foundation of the diesel-powered RH Series, the eRH is optimized for productivity in local and regional haul applications. It features a 113″ bumper to back of cab (BBC) measurement for optimized forward visibility, as well as industry leading wheelbases for tight turning radius. These, along with the Bendix Fusion integrated driver assistance system, provides for safer road operations. The ergonomic design provides ample space and conveniently grouped switches for ease of use, according to the release.

Transportation Evolution

“I’m proud of the R&D and all cross functional teams at International. Bringing the eRH to the market was no small task, and it’s something everyone takes pride in,” said Michael Grahe, executive vice president of Research and Development, International. “Our teams have been working hand in hand with our customers throughout this development process to ensure that the eRH not only meets the demands of their business today but will continue to do so well into the future as the landscape of commercial transportation evolves.”

The eRH comes with lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery configuration options ranging from 300kWh to 500kWh usable battery capacity, providing high energy density in a compact space. This also allows the eRH to come packaged with low curb weight, which maximizes payload and profit for the customer, according to the release.

The tandem and single eAxle configurations reduce the complexity and maximize efficiency of the vehicle drivetrain. This results in lower total operating costs while providing peak and continuous power with optimal performance. The eRH offers three levels of driver-selectable regenerative braking, extending range while allowing drivers to best suit their needs.

Adopting More EV’s

“We’ve invested heavily in infrastructure, operations and training to ensure we are ready to adopt battery electric vehicles as they become available,” said Paul Rosa, senior vice president, procurement and fleet planning, Penske. “We are excited to be among the first to demonstrate the capabilities of the eRH.”

Series production of the eRH will start in the first half of 2026. For more information, visit International.com or attend ACT Expo April 28 – May 1 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Stop by the International booth (#5640) and experience the eRH firsthand at the ride and drive exhibition to experience.