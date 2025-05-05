HDA Truck Pride Network raises $55,000 for Mission of Love Charities

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — During the 2025 HDA Truck Pride Network annual meeting in Washington, $55,000 was raised for Mission of Love Charities.

“This wasn’t just another annual meeting—it was a catalyst for change,” said Tina Hubbard, president, CEO of HDA Truck Pride. “By putting connection at the heart of every conversation, we’re not only driving business forward—we’re laying a stronger, more purposeful foundation for the future of our industry and our people. None of this would be possible without the unwavering support of our supplier partners. A heartfelt thank you to our Platinum Sponsors—Automann, Bendix, DriV, Gates, Milwaukee, Prestone, and Valvoline—for making this week a success.”

Creating Connections

According to HDATP, the theme of this year’s annual meeting, Creating Connections, echoed powerfully throughout the event, uniting shareholders, supplier partners and industry leaders for a week of meaningful dialogue and a shared strategic vision.

“The week was filled with dynamic panels, hands-on workshops, and meaningful networking—each centered on today’s most urgent business challenges and growth opportunities,” HDATP said. “From rethinking recruitment and developing future leaders to accelerating digital marketing to increase visibility and drive sales or launching new products and programs with purpose, attendees engaged in forward-thinking conversations that delivered real, bottom-line impact.”

Keynote Address

A culminating highlight of the event was the keynote address by Mark Scharenbroich, Emmy award winner and author of “Nice Bike – Making Meaningful Connections on the Road of Life”.

“Scharenbroich masterfully blended humor with heart,” HDATP said. “His message—centered on cultivating long-lasting partnerships through acknowledgement, honor, and connection—left a lasting impression and set the tone for a week grounded in authenticity and shared growth.”

Mission of Love Charities

In a powerful demonstration of purpose and partnership, the HDA Truck Pride Network concluded its annual week-long meeting at the Gaylord National with $55,000 raised in support of Mission of Love Charities, a non-profit organization in the DC area dedicated to empowering individuals and families in need through education, resources and community support.

“Mission of Love’s work aligns perfectly with our core values at HDA Truck Pride,” Hubbard said. “Yes, they’re addressing the immediate need of food insecurity—but more importantly, they’re offering long-term support and resources that empower individuals to reenter the workforce and build stronger futures.’

With over 800 attendees and a renewed sense of unity, this year’s meeting was a testament to the power of coming together—with purpose, with passion, and with people, according to HDATP.

For more information about the HDA Truck Pride Network, click here or contact Danielle Orlando at [email protected].