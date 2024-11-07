Celebrating Trailblazers: HDA Truck Pride celebrates Tina Hubbard’s journey to the Women in Auto Care Lifetime Achievement Award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Tina Hubbard, HDA Truck Pride president and CEO, received the Women In Auto Care Lifetime Achievement Award at the Women In Auto Care Awards Ceremony on Wednesday for her outstanding contributions to the industry.

“I am honored to receive this award,” Hubbard said. “For 30+ years, I have watched this industry slowly evolve. We should be proud of how far we’ve come, but there’s still a long way to go. Women in Auto Care has done an amazing job of engaging, educating and empowering women. It provides a network for women to share ideas, learn and grow as individuals. I want to thank my team. Their talents, ambition and dedication to the Heavy-Duty Aftermarket make the HDA Truck Pride Network an extremely rewarding place to be. Everything we do is for our members and our industry – that’s what keeps me going.”

In just its second year, this prestigious recognition is presented annually to a woman who is a leader, mentor, and role model who has made significant and outstanding contributions to the auto care industry throughout her entire career in the industry, leaving a legacy behind her, according to a media release.

Hubbard’s journey in the industry started with a deep passion, but over time, it blossomed into a powerful, lifelong commitment to making a lasting impact—both personally and professionally. Guided by the philosophy of “Learn it, Earn it, Return it,” Hubbard is now in the third phase of her journey, using her platform to inspire others—especially women—to discover their own passions, pursue their dreams, and share their stories to uplift those around them.

Through her dedication, Tina is not just shaping her own legacy but helping others craft theirs as well,” the release said.

HDA Truck Pride congratulates the other incredible female award-winning industry leaders that Hubbard shared the stage with Wednesday evening including:

Champion of the Year – Anna Gluck

Women of Excellence – Christine Mobley, Lauren McCullough, Sarah Shrock and Jillian Weishaar

Outstanding Leadership – Sheila Sarkozi

Shop Owner of the Year – Julie Holmes

Company Ally of the Year – Parts Authority

“Having a leader like Tina at the helm—someone who genuinely cares about both our team and the work we do to empower the heavy-duty aftermarket—is what fuels our drive to make a real difference,” said Bryan Funke, HDA Truck Pride COO. “Her leadership isn’t just about results; it’s about people. We’re proud that Women In Auto Care and the broader industry are recognizing the incredible blend of leadership and compassion we experience with Tina every day.”

For more information about the HDA Truck Pride Network, visit www.hdatruckpride.com or contact Danielle Orlando at [email protected].