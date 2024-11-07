TheTrucker.com
60,000+ Mack units recalled due to potential safety hazard

By Dana Guthrie -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Mack recall impacts more than 60,000 units.

WASHINGTON The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported that Mack Trucks Inc. (Mack) is recalling certain 2020-2025 Anthem, Granite, TerraPro and Pinnacle vehicles, equipped with Bendix EC80 Advanced Electronic Control Units (ECU).

“Safety systems that depend on the ECU (Automatic Traction Control, ABS, Electronic Stability Control, Active Cruise Control and Collision Mitigation System) may have diminished or lost functionality, increasing the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said.

According to the NHTSA, an ECU malfunction may impact safety systems. Electrical noise and low signal to the power line carrier may cause the ECU to incorrectly process commands or stop working.

Dealers will reprogram the ECU software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 13. Owners may contact Mack customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0472.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

