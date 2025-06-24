TheTrucker.com
Trucking company owner to serve 23 years in prison for fraud

By Bruce Guthrie -
A trucking company owner was sentenced to 23 years in prison in Florida on May 30 after being found guilty on numerous fraud charges.

According to a releaseOn May 30, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida sentenced Sanjay Singh, owner of Royal Bengal Logistics, Inc., to 276 months of incarceration, 36 months of supervised release, and a $800 assessment. Singh had been found guilty of wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy charges.

According to a press release issued by the courts, the investigation revealed Singh used his company to create an elaborate Ponzi fraud scheme by attracting investors to purchase contracts involving freight trucking services with promises of extremely high interest payments. The scheme collected over $158 million in investor funds between 2020 and 2023. The investigation also revealed that Singh misappropriated millions of dollars of investor funds for personal gain, including sending millions overseas to family members in India.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

