Carrier Logistics recognized for product innovation, client growth

ELMSFORD, N.Y. — Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), veteran providers of freight management software for less-than-truckload fleets, has received the SaaS (software-as-a-service) Growth Award from Progress, a provider of application development and infrastructure software.

“The OpenEdge North America Partner Awards program honors companies who are committed to product innovation and to exceeding the needs of their industry’s technology users,” according to a news release. “CLI increased its user count by more than 25% from last year, prompting Progress to recognize the growth.”

Ben Wiesen, president of Carrier Logistics, said he and his company are honored to have received the award.

“Using Progress’s OpenEdge platform has allowed CLI to focus on core business requirements and the solutions that our trucking clients need to efficiently transport the goods that we all depend on,” he said. “The growth we have experienced over the past few years is affirmation of the decision we made many years ago to select Progress as our technology platform.”

Progress OpenEdge is designed “to simplify the delivery of mission-critical business applications,” the news release notes.

The application development platform helps develop high-performance, high-availability and flexible deployment options for extensibility, scalability and security and reliability.

“Our partners are an integral and strategic part of customer success,” said John Ainsworth, executive vice president, general manager of application and data platform at Progress. “Each recipient of this year’s awards has developed applications that help solve complex business challenges and deliver game-changing outcomes.”