CFI raises thousands of dollars for holiday charity

JOPLIN, Mo. — Associates at CFI have raised more than $21,000 in funds during their annual “Truckloads of Treasures” holiday-giving campaign.

This marks the 30th year that CFI workers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico have come together to help those in need in their communities, a news release stated.

“Although CFI has been affected like all carriers in 2023, our professional drivers and support staff committed to showing up for our communities,” said Mike Norris, CFI’s vice president of finance. “It makes all the CFI leadership team proud to lead an organization full of people that never lose sight of the value of giving back. We are immensely proud of our associates and their generosity year over year.”

The company-wide fundraising raffle allows associates the opportunity to win prizes. CFI’s senior leadership team purchases and donates all prizes while associates partner with service organizations throughout the three countries to provide Christmas gifts and food for underserved children and senior citizens.

Throughout 2023, CFI has emphasized supporting more charities that are tied to veterans, first responders, the transportation industry and empowering women and education beyond the monetary donations, according to the news release.

In 2023 alone, CFI completed more than 20 in-kind shipments for three different charities.

CFI has also been a national sponsor of Holy Joe’s Café, which supplies donated coffee to U.S. troops in more than 70 countries.

Since 2015, CFI has donated between $30,000 and $80,000 per year with in-kind transportation donations by moving coffee supplies to military bases in the continental U.S. (any state on the North American continent), which are then shipped to soldiers overseas.

The full list of charities supported by CFI is below: