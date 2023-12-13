CFI raises thousands of dollars for holiday charity

JOPLIN, Mo. — Associates at CFI have raised more than $21,000 in funds during their annual “Truckloads of Treasures” holiday-giving campaign.
This marks the 30th year that CFI workers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico have come together to help those in need in their communities, a news release stated.
“Although CFI has been affected like all carriers in 2023, our professional drivers and support staff committed to showing up for our communities,” said Mike Norris, CFI’s vice president of finance. “It makes all the CFI leadership team proud to lead an organization full of people that never lose sight of the value of giving back. We are immensely proud of our associates and their generosity year over year.”
The company-wide fundraising raffle allows associates the opportunity to win prizes. CFI’s senior leadership team purchases and donates all prizes while associates partner with service organizations throughout the three countries to provide Christmas gifts and food for underserved children and senior citizens.
Throughout 2023, CFI has emphasized supporting more charities that are tied to veterans, first responders, the transportation industry and empowering women and education beyond the monetary donations, according to the news release.
In 2023 alone, CFI completed more than 20 in-kind shipments for three different charities.
CFI has also been a national sponsor of Holy Joe’s Café, which supplies donated coffee to U.S. troops in more than 70 countries.
Since 2015, CFI has donated between $30,000 and $80,000 per year with in-kind transportation donations by moving coffee supplies to military bases in the continental U.S. (any state on the North American continent), which are then shipped to soldiers overseas.
The full list of charities supported by CFI is below:
- Holy Joe’s Cafe: All-volunteer non-profit that sends donated Keurig Green Mountain coffee to U.S. troops and stations in 70 countries.
- Wreaths Across America: Mission to remember fallen US veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom. In 2023, CFI will donate four shipments, including multi-stop loads and ceremony support at various locations.
- Art Feeds: Move art pack supplies to schools. Art Feeds partners with schools and children’s organizations to implement creative and expressive arts programming. In 2022, CFI donated one shipment.
- Truckers Against Trafficking: Nonprofit organization that trains trucks drivers to recognize and report instances of human trafficking.
- Bethany House: Feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, the only charity of its kind in the Laredo area.
- Salvation Army: Back-to-school fundraisers, Christmas charity, and disaster relief are just a few of their programs.
- CASA of Crittenden CO AR: Provide a voice for abused, neglected and dependent children in the court process and advocate for their best interests through trained volunteers.
- Monterrey Cáritas de Monterrey A.B.P.: Provide social services and community development.
- AMISADAC AC: Educates and provides a home for young people with intellectual disabilities to improve their personal and social autonomy.
- Mexico City Asociación Programa Lazos IAP: Supports education of children by strengthening schools.
- Amiga de la Obrera AC: Association that supports work and education for the poor.
- Corazones Mágicos: A private care institution that seeks to protect children, particularly those who have suffered child sexual abuse.
- Patronato Casa Hogar Elim, AC: Orphanage supporting homeless children.
- HOGAR DE PROTECCION JUVENIL AC, CASA DE JESUS: Promotes the integral education of economically disadvantaged children with special attention to abused girls.
- Enlace Distrofia Muscular Duchenne Becker, A.C.: One of the few organizations nationwide that has a program multidisciplinary physician specializing in the health care of the patients with Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy and we are the only organization that offers a comprehensive care model in northern Mexico.
- Southlake General Hospital Foundation: Donor support maintains safe, fast and higher-quality healthcare.
- Salvation Army: Supports underprivileged children and elderly by fulfilling holiday wish lists.
- Ronald McDonald House of the Four States: Provide a ‘home away from home’ for families of seriously ill children (0-18) and ill expectant mothers being treated at Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital.
