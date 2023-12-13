Mack Defense, BAE partner on prototype truck for Army

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Mack Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mack Trucks, has announced a partnership with BAE Systems to deliver an alternative propulsion solution for the Common Tactical Truck (CTT) prototype to the U.S. Army.

“The U.S. Army requested industry to provide solutions to maximize operational efficiency of the Common Tactical Truck in areas such as fuel demand reduction in order to help inform the final requirements for the program,” said David Hartzell, president of Mack Defense. “BAE Systems brings extensive experience in electrified propulsion technologies for commercial and military platforms — delivering a best-in-class solution for this program.”

BAE Systems supplied its Gen3 propulsion and accessories power management systems to Mack Defense for integration on the truck variants to “drastically reduce fuel demand,” a news release stated.

The Gen3 solution from BAE includes an electric motor or generator and innovative power electronics that create a more efficient transportation mode for trucks. The latest electric drive technology from BAE uses advanced materials to increase electrical efficiency for enhanced performance.

A system like this improves the fuel economy for the vehicles, an extended anti-idle operation and exportable power, according to Mack officials.

“Our next-generation system leverages advanced technologies and proven, commercial-based components which will help modernize the U.S. Army’s Tactical Truck fleet,” said Bob Lamanna, vice president and general manager of Power and Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “BAE Systems’ scalable design is a future-proof solution, which will not only improve fuel efficiency but also provide the U.S. Army with a higher level of commonality, allowing for the quick integration of emerging capabilities.”

In January, Mack Defense received the first prototype contract that contained information about the first phase of the U.S. Army CTT program.

The very same prototypes will be tested and evaluated to determine the final requirements for the next generation of trucks. Once those requirements are met, it will be time to modernize and replace the U.S. Army’s approximately 35,000 heavy tactical trucks fleet, which will perform a wide range of combat logistics, support, and service support missions.