Casella Waste Systems adds diesel tech program

RUTLAND, Vt. — Casella Waste Systems has added a Diesel Technician Training program to complement its Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Training School.

According to a news release, the inaugural class has already completed its first session.

The goal, Casella officials say, is to support the regional labor force in New England.

“Three years ago, we launched our CDL school with a long-term vision of building out this next phase of training to support our continued growth and needs from a technician standpoint,” said John W. Casella, chairman and chief executive officer of Casella. “These programs help to build a sustainable pipeline of frontline drivers and technicians that will have the right skills and values to continue providing outstanding service to our customers in the near-term, while simultaneously getting people on debt-free paths to long and rewarding careers in our industry.”

Since its inception in November 2020, Casella has trained more than 200 candidates at its CDL Training School, with a nearly 100% graduation rate, according to the news release.

The training is valued at roughly $5,000 per student and is completely free if students successfully pass the exam and remain with the company for one full year. So far, that’s amounted to a nearly $1 million investment, Casella officials report.

“Many of our leaders throughout the company began their careers on the frontlines of our business,” Casella said. “What we have seen is that some of our best division managers, operations managers, and maintenance supervisors all began their careers by doing the work that they are now leading. These programs are designed to make it easier for qualified candidates to enter our industry by eliminating hurdles such as lack of funds to pay for school or tools and put them on a path to succeed for themselves, their families and the company.”

Currently operating out of the company’s Williston, Vermont, Hauling Division, the Diesel Technician Training School will eventually be located alongside the CDL Training School in West Rutland, Vermont, within proximity to its home office, as well as the new Casella Engagement and Learning Center, located at the former College of St. Joseph.

According to Casella, this is essential to ensuring the company’s continued growth.

“We believe that bringing people from all over our company to a central location to learn vital skills, immerse them in our core values and culture, will make all the difference in our continued success,” Casella said.