Average US diesel price drops below $4

By John Worthen -
Average U.S. diesel prices have fallen below $4 for the first time since July.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the first time since July 24, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. sits below $4 a gallon.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price as of Dec. 11 is $3.987 per gallon. That’s down from $4.092 on Dec. 4 and $4.146 on Nov. 27.

But not everywhere in the U.S. is seeing below $4 averages.

They can only be found in the Lower Atlantic, Midwest and Gulf Coast, where prices are $3.880, $3.900 and $3.640, respectively.

The highest price in the country, on average, is California at $5.367 per gallon.

John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
