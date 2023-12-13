Average US diesel price drops below $4

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the first time since July 24, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. sits below $4 a gallon.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price as of Dec. 11 is $3.987 per gallon. That’s down from $4.092 on Dec. 4 and $4.146 on Nov. 27.
But not everywhere in the U.S. is seeing below $4 averages.
They can only be found in the Lower Atlantic, Midwest and Gulf Coast, where prices are $3.880, $3.900 and $3.640, respectively.
The highest price in the country, on average, is California at $5.367 per gallon.
