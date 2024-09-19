Change at the top: Garrett Eucalitto named AASHTO president

WASHINGTON – Garrett Eucalitto, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation and American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) vice president, has been named as the group’s president. Eucalitto will finishing the term of Craig Thompson, former secretary of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and former AASHTO president who stepped down to take on a new role in the education sector.

“Commissioner Eucalitto has been a vital presence on AASHTO’s leadership team, helping President Thompson create real change in the areas of safety, workforce development, and making the most of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” said Jim Tymon, AASHTO executive director. “Craig’s departure is a huge loss for AASHTO and the transportation sector, because we in the industry are all better, stronger, and more thoughtful because of his leadership. And while we hate to see him go, there is no doubt Garrett is the best person to keep forging ahead on Craig’s presidential emphasis areas, as Garrett believes in and acts on those priorities every day leading the Connecticut DOT.”

Eucalitto, who has served as AASHTO vice president since his election by the AASHTO Board of Directors in November 2023, will finish out Thompson’s presidency, which will run through the end of October. The AASHTO Board of Directors will then elect a new president and vice president at its Annual Meeting in Philadelphia on November 1.

“Craig has done incredible work for AASHTO and its members and I am honored to serve out the remainder of his term as AASHTO president,” Eucalitto said. “Under Craig’s leadership, we have made progress on his priority areas over the last year that will make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve. As he departs, Craig has left us some incredible tools that we can use to keep moving forward together. It was my pleasure to serve alongside Craig over the last several months and I join the whole association in thanking him for everything he’s done for the country and the entire transportation industry.”