Bloom joins Sokolis as vice president of operations

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Sokolis, a provider of fleet fuel management services, has named industry veteran Laura Bloom as vice president of operations, according to a September press release.

“We looked across the country to find a strong leader who excels at operational strategy and execution,” said Glen Sokolis, the company’s founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to have Laura join the Sokolis team. Her remarkable track record in running operations will be a huge asset as we keep pushing forward with new ideas to make fuel management more efficient.”

Bloom has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, focusing on process improvement, data analytics, innovation and enhancing client experiences. She has worked in operations at Merchants Fleet Management, Mercedes-Benz of Boston and Lexus of Manchester. According to the press release, she has a record of aligning operational strategies with rapid growth, leveraging technology to drive efficiency and building high-performing teams.

“Laura’s deep experience in the auto industry fits right in with our goal to offer top-notch fleet fuel management services and operational performance,” Sokolis said. “Her ability to think strategically and execute initiatives will be key as we expand and keep leading the way in fuel management.”

Bloom says she’s excited about her new role.

“What attracted me to Sokolis is its commitment to helping customers manage fleet fueling costs and logistics,” she said. “I look forward to continuing and innovating the company’s mission to drive down fuel costs and simplifying the process for fleet professionals.”