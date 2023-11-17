Circle Logistics appoints new VP of national sales, new chief technology officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Circle Logistics has added two new executives to its office suites.

According to a news release, Steve Schroeder was appointed the new vice president of national sales, and Cody Harris was appointed the new chief technology officer.

Schroeder, a veteran in the logistics industry with more than three decades of experience, will be charged with developing a sales strategy, consolidating high-quality transportation solutions and nurturing customer relationships, a company official said.

“With Steve’s decades-long experience and deep understanding of the logistics industry, he is uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between our company and our valued customers. His focus on identifying customer pain points and offering immediate solutions not only elevates the customer experience but also opens new avenues for our sales teams,” said Eric Fortmeyer, CEO of Circle Logistics. “This is an exciting chapter for Circle Logistics, and we’re confident that Steve’s hands-on approach will help us achieve new milestones in customer satisfaction and business growth.”

According to the news release, Schroeder’s experience building strong, solid relationships and structured networks signals “(Circle’s) intent to become a top logistics provider in the U.S. by elevating customer service and relationship management.”

“In a rapidly evolving logistics industry where technology and data are king, Steve reminds us that human connections are just as valuable,” Fortmeyer said. “With his experience, focus and commitment to customer education and problem-solving, he is set to redefine what customer relationships mean in the world of logistics — not just for Circle Logistics, but for the industry at large.”

With his broad experience, Schroeder’s experience spans “multiple transportation modes, including less-than-truckload and full truckload to air and ocean freight,” the news release noted.

“My help will not change the way Circle’s dedicated sales reps interact with their customers,” Schroeder said. “I will help to establish, grow and nurture relationships with our customers and internal team, but day-to-day activities are still the responsibility of our sales team.”

Prior to joining Circle Logistics, Schroeder’s leadership roles included serving as principal at LoMas Transportation, general manager for Concert Group Logistics and carrier manager for Penske Logistics. Schroeder also served as logistics analyst/inventory control/senior parts analyst for Whirlpool Corporation.

As for Harris, his move into the company’s chief technology officer “signals Circle’s commitment to driving innovation and enhancing customer experiences through technology,” according to the news release. “With a strong focus on purpose-driven innovation and a commitment to improving the customer experience. Adding Harris to the company’s leadership team brings promises to usher in a new era of technological advancement and growth for the company.”

Fortmeyer said he is happy to welcome Harris into the company’s fold.

Fortmeyer said that Harris’ “unwavering commitment to purposeful innovation,and remarkable track record in harnessing cutting-edge technologies are precisely what Circle Logistics needs to stay at the forefront of our industry. We are confident that his leadership will not only drive transformative change within our organization but also enhance the experiences of our valued customers and partners. With Cody on board, the possibilities are limitless, and we eagerly anticipate the exciting journey ahead.”

According to the news release, as a staunch advocate for the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI), Harris sees the budding technology as “a force that is here to stay and believes that the transportation industry is just beginning to tap into its true potential.”

With his newly appointed leadership position, Circle expects to be poised to harness AI and optimize the company’s operations, streamline processes and provide enhanced value to customers.

“Cody brings to this role a tech ideology deeply rooted in innovation with a purpose,” Fortmeyer said. “He firmly believes that technology should not only add value but also improve the lives of workers, carriers, and customers alike. His commitment to ‘value-added innovation’ aligns perfectly with Circle Logistics’ vision for the future.”

The release continued to state that Harris “recognizes the pivotal role of data in decision-making” and that he “firmly asserts that data-driven decision-making” is the key to staying a competitor in the industry.

“With Cody Harris as chief technology officer, Circle Logistics is primed for a tech-driven transformation. His dedication to purpose-driven innovation, commitment to data excellence, and a track record of results make him the ideal leader to guide the company into a future filled with technological promise,” Fortmeyer said. “Stay tuned as Circle Logistics leverages Cody’s expertise to maintain its position at the forefront of the logistics and transportation industry.”

Before being appointed as the new CTO, Harris received the Game Changer Award in 2022. He currently supervises a team of engineers and analysts across multiple locations, overseeing technology initiatives. His previous experience also includes serving as a data scientist who led the development of logistics bid bots that generated substantial revenue and gross profit while optimizing human resources.