Semi-truck driver dead following rural Kansas crash

By Erica N. Guy -
A truck driver is dead after police say he lost control of his rig on Nov. 9, 2023, along a Kansas highway.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, Kan. — A single-vehicle accident has left a truck driver’s family in shambles.

Kansas Highway Patrol reported in its crash log that a 2015 Freightliner, driven by Tyler W. Winn, 30, of Salina, Kansas, left a northwestern Kansas highway at around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.

Winn was heading north on K-23 when he tried to cross onto the east shoulder of the road, causing him to overcorrect his 18-wheeler, authorities said. The semi then crossed both lanes of traffic and began to roll on the west shoulder, facing east in a ditch on its wheels.

The medical responders attempted to revive Winn, but he was pronounced dead at the scene despite the attempt. It was reported that Winn was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

Erica N. Guy
