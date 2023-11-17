Semi-truck driver dead following rural Kansas crash

SHERIDAN COUNTY, Kan. — A single-vehicle accident has left a truck driver’s family in shambles.
Kansas Highway Patrol reported in its crash log that a 2015 Freightliner, driven by Tyler W. Winn, 30, of Salina, Kansas, left a northwestern Kansas highway at around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.
Winn was heading north on K-23 when he tried to cross onto the east shoulder of the road, causing him to overcorrect his 18-wheeler, authorities said. The semi then crossed both lanes of traffic and began to roll on the west shoulder, facing east in a ditch on its wheels.
The medical responders attempted to revive Winn, but he was pronounced dead at the scene despite the attempt. It was reported that Winn was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.
