Wisconsin woman dead after failing to yield to big rig

ELK MOUND, Wis. — A 70-year-old woman died on Nov. 13 after her car struck an 18-wheeler hauling livestock, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene, the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 29 and 970th Street.
Several agencies responded to the crash and found the driver of a pickup truck unresponsive. The medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the pickup truck attempted to turn but failed to yield to the semi-truck that was hauling livestock. Both drivers lost control of their vehicles, causing them to go off the road and down a steep embankment. Authorities say the semi-truck driver was not severely injured, nor did any of the livestock escape.
The crash remains under investigation, and the identity of the deceased driver will be released at the conclusion of the investigation and after her family has been notified, officials said.
