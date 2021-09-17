TheTrucker.com
Circle Logistics launches drayage division at Port of Detroit

By The Trucker News Staff -
Indiana-based Circle Logistics has launched a drayage division to provide support at the Port of Detroit, the largest seaport in Michigan. (Courtesy: Port of Detroit)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Circle Logistics announced Sept. 15 that it has launched a drayage division to provide support at the Port of Detroit, the largest seaport in Michigan. Circle Logistics, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider, provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico.

According to a company statement, the drayage initiative was developed to help alleviate pressure created by global shortages in equipment and labor that have caused extended turnaround times and delays within the drayage process. Circle will now provide drayage offerings for its customers, servicing the U.S. and Canada.

Intense backlog at shipping ports has become a prevalent issue affecting every facet of global freight, the statement continued. In addition, the culmination of driver, rubber, truck and chassis shortages has produced a trickle-down effect, making drayage operations increasingly difficult to execute.

“When analyzing the current state of the supply chain, we identified an opportunity to apply our most successful end-to-end logistics service philosophies to the drayage industry,” said William Costello, terminal manager for Circle. “For the past decade, Circle’s operations have committed to providing no-fail service that establishes visibility and reliability, even in the most complex market conditions.”

As part of its drayage division services, Circle will connect customers to its private pool of chassis to help alleviate the chassis shortage that has been limiting drayage processes at ports around the world for the past year. Circle’s private pool of chassis will be available to haul inbound loads and facilitate necessary processes.

Circle’s drayage division will also move 20-, 40-, 45- and 48-foot intermodal containers and service 53-foot domestic lanes. The division will offer truck-to-port service, pre-pull, storage, same-day expedited shipment, and tracking of containers, as well as optimized refrigerated monitoring.

