Class 8 tractor orders see modest jump in February

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary net orders for North American Class 8 tractors rose 13% year-over-year in February to 23,600 units (plus-27% month-over-month), while North American Classes 5-7 net orders totaled 17,500 units, according to the latest report from ACT Research.
Complete industry data for February, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-March.
“We do not forecast orders, but given how robust Class 8 orders were into year end, coupled with cautious readings from the ACT Class 8 Dashboard, we noted at Seminar 68 that we expect SA (seasonally-adjusted orders in a range of 15-20k in the near term,” shared Eric Crawford, ACT’s vice president and senior analyst. “Thus, February’s SA (of) 22,400 represents a modest upside to our expectation. Combined with January, SA orders have averaged 19,700 units year-to-date.”
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.