Business

Class 8 tractor orders see modest jump in February

By The Trucker News Staff -
The number of net orders for Class 8 tractors in North America saw a modest increase in February, up 13% year-over-year and 27% month-over-month.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary net orders for North American Class 8 tractors rose 13% year-over-year in February to 23,600 units (plus-27% month-over-month), while North American Classes 5-7 net orders totaled 17,500 units, according to the latest report from ACT Research.

Complete industry data for February, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-March.

“We do not forecast orders, but given how robust Class 8 orders were into year end, coupled with cautious readings from the ACT Class 8 Dashboard, we noted at Seminar 68 that we expect SA (seasonally-adjusted orders in a range of 15-20k in the near term,” shared Eric Crawford, ACT’s vice president and senior analyst. “Thus, February’s SA (of) 22,400 represents a modest upside to our expectation. Combined with January, SA orders have averaged 19,700 units year-to-date.”

