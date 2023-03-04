TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Tanker truck driver dies after rig explodes into massive fireball, rocking Maryland neighborhood

By The Associated Press -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Tanker truck driver dies after rig explodes into massive fireball, rocking Maryland neighborhood
Reading Time: 2 minutes
Tanker truck driver dies after rig explodes into massive fireball, rocking Maryland neighborhood
Firefighers work the scene after a tanker truck overturned on U.S. 15 in Frederick, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The fiery crash killed the driver and burned vehicles and homes in Frederick, about an hour's drive west of Baltimore, authorities said. (Bill Green /The Frederick News-Post via AP)

FREDERICK, Md. — A tanker truck hauling a flammable liquid crashed on a Maryland highway on March 4 and caught fire, killing the driver and damaging several homes and vehicles, authorities said.

The truck crashed around noon on U.S. 15 in Frederick, about an hour’s drive west of Baltimore. Photos showed massive flames and billowing smoke.

Fire crews arrived within minutes of receiving several emergency calls and found the truck completely engulfed in a fire that had also spread to three homes and automobiles, Frederick Fire Chief Tom Coe said at a news conference.

One of those homes was extensively damaged, displacing the residents. The other two sustained minor damage, Coe said.

The tanker driver, who was not immediately identified, died but no other injuries were reported, Coe said.

Authorities said the exact chain of events that led to the crash is under investigation. Officials are also working to determine exactly what substance the tanker was hauling, though Coe said it was believed to be a commonly transported flammable liquid like gasoline or diesel fuel that poses no threat to the general public.

Crews will be monitoring the air quality and isolating the area where the liquid saturated soil for cleanup, he said. Officials said there was no breach of the city’s sewer system or a nearby creek.

The crash initially shut down U.S. 15, which runs through the city of about 80,000 people, in both directions, the State Highway Administration said.

fire2
Firefighers work the scene after a tanker truck overturned on U.S. 15 in Frederick, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The fiery crash killed the driver and burned vehicles and homes in Frederick, about an hour’s drive west of Baltimore, authorities said. (Bill Green /The Frederick News-Post via AP)
The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

Avatar for The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE