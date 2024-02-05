Class 8 tractor orders see uptick from December to January, ACT Research reports

COLUMBUS, Ind. — January preliminary North American Class 8 net orders were 27,000 units, up 600 units from December and 45% from a year ago, according to ACT Research.
Complete industry data for January, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-February.
“Weak freight and carrier profitability fundamentals, and large carriers guiding to lower capex in 2024, would imply some pressure in the North American Class 8 market’s largest segment, U.S. tractor,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “While we do not yet have the underlying detail for January orders, Class 8 demand continuing at high levels at the start of 2024 suggests that over-the-road US truckers are still buying.”
With the third largest seasonal factor of the year, 11%, seasonal adjustment pushes January’s Class 8 intake to 24,300 units, up 17% from December.
“North American Classes 5-7 net orders were 20,300 units in December, up 16% year-over-year,” Vieth said. “Unlike Class 8, medium duty seasonality is modestly positive in January, boosting the seasonally adjusted order tally to 20,800 units, down 21% month-over-month from a tough best-month-of-2023 December comp.”
