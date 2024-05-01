CVTA’s 2024 conference kicks off in Dallas

DALLAS — The Commercial Vehicle Training Association’s (CVTA) 2024 Spring Conference kicked off at 8 a.m. central time Wednesday, May 1, in Dallas. The CVTA, which represents for commercial truck driver training programs across the U.S., works to advocate policies that enhance safety in trucking and help those looking to enter the industry obtain the necessary education.

Today’s events include a golf tournament at Buffalo Creek Golf Club, followed by a Roundtable and Townhall Member Discussion at 4 p.m. The day will close out with a welcome reception for attendees from 5:30-9 p.m.

On Thursday, the day will begin with breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by a business meeting led by CVTA Chairman Danny Bradford and Executive Director Andrew Poliakoff.

At 9 a.m., attendees will hear a presentation by Philip Thomas, deputy associate administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Office of Safety. Following this, Clay Aaron, president of Stevens Transport, and Eric Downing, COO for Werner Enterprises, will lead a panel discussion.

Rounding out Thursday morning’s lineup, Jim Ward, president of the Truckload Carriers Association, will speak at 10:45 a.m., followed by Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of Women In Trucking.

Thurday afternoon will feature a panel discussion about artificial intelligence and recruiting; panelists include Lance Britton, vice president of innovation at Conversion Interactive; Jessica Hughes, director of sales at Tenstreet; and Kenny Wright, founder and CEO of HireMasterAI.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, May 3, the final day of the conference, Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, will speak. At 9:30 a.m., Alex Rose, vice president of advocacy at the American Trucking Associations will give a legislative update.

The conference’s final event begins at 10:30 a.m. with an ELDT task force panel featuring Patrick Nemons from the FMCSA’s Office of Safety Programs.