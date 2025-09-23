Cox Automotive unites Fleet Services and FleetNet America into One Fleet Team

ATLANTA, Ga. — Cox Automotive is announcing Fleet Services and FleetNet America will become one, unified fleet organization, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

“Cox Enterprises has a 127-year legacy of innovation, transforming fragmented markets into thriving ecosystems,” said Patrick Brennan, senior vice president of Fleet Services. “Through Cox Automotive, we turned scattered car lots into Manheim, the world’s largest auto auction marketplace. We connected car buyers and sellers through Autotrader, revolutionizing how America shops for vehicles. With this move, our goal is to bring that same organizing power to the fleet ecosystem.”

Long-Term Commitment to the Fleet Industry

The strategic alignment represents a major step forward in Cox Automotive’s long-term commitment to the fleet industry, according to a company press release. Cox remains steadfast in its mission to keep America moving by connecting roadside, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, and managed care through both its Fleet Services technicians and FleetNet’s nationwide network of more than 65,000 service providers.

Fleet Services and FleetNet America

Acquiring Fleet Services and FleetNet America in the last five years marked major milestones to forge the future expansion of Cox Automotive. Since then, Fleet Services has more than doubled in size with 1500+ technicians across the nation and FleetNet America has had record-breaking volume to the tune of 2.5 million calls and 800,000 emergency roadside events per year.

Recently, Cox Automotive appointed Kyle Ballinger as the vice president of Fleet Sales to lead the company’s go-to-market strategy for Fleet Services and FleetNet, with a focus on expanding client relationships and growing new business.

“Cox Automotive is uniquely positioned to be the organizer, connector, and best-in-class provider in the fleet industry,” Ballinger said. “We’re bringing the transparency and foundation our clients need to run and grow their businesses—transforming total cost of ownership and reducing the many points of friction that come with operating a fleet.”

Delivering a Unified Experience

According to the release, ny combining both businesses, Cox Automotive is ready to deliver a more unified experience for clients while helping them drive greater uptime through:

Expanded service coverage across North America, including mobile, shop, and captive capabilities.

Enhanced data visibility to better manage uptime and control costs.

Streamlined operations through a single point of contact and integrated systems.

A stronger partnership with a provider that understands fleet maintenance needs nationwide.

Simplified processes via one platform and one relationship, offering complete visibility and allowing clients to focus on their core business.

Doing More for Fleets

“Today our customers deal with thousands of vendors, with complex coordination of payments, invoicing, reporting, as well as maintenance across tires, windshields, trailers, hydraulic systems, computer systems, and more, all while trying to keep their own business moving,” said Alex Fraser, vice president of FleetNet. “By coming together, we’ll offer a better, easier, and more powerful alternative than what they have today. We’ll help them do more with less—to grow their business and take ours to the next level.”

“Cox Automotive delivers the greatest value to Budget Truck Rental through its Emergency Roadside Service (ERS) and broader service capabilities,” said Mark Grillo, director of operations, supply chain and fleet at Budget Truck Rental. “With Fleet Services and FleetNet America coming together, we now benefit from a unified solution that supports both our retail and corporate customers across the country. The service levels we receive empower us to deliver a reliable, high-quality experience to our customers—wherever they are.”

Cox Automotive is still in the early stages of bringing its fleet teams together, and will announce its new brand in the coming months.