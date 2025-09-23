TheTrucker.com
Business

Diesel prices up a penny

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Diesel prices up a penny
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel prices up a penny
Diesel prices ticked up a cent this week after a fairly significant decrease last week.

Diesel prices ticked up a cent this week after a fairly significant decrease last week.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the national average price for a gallon of diesel rose from $3.739 to $3.740.

The price of diesel dropped nearly three cents last week from the previous week.

The increase cannot be blamed on any one region.

The largest increases came from the Midwest Region, which rose from $3.710 to $3.731 and the Rocky Mountain Region which increased from $3.722 to $3.747.

Many regions stayed within a penny or less of last week’s price.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE