Diesel prices up a penny

Diesel prices ticked up a cent this week after a fairly significant decrease last week.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the national average price for a gallon of diesel rose from $3.739 to $3.740.

The price of diesel dropped nearly three cents last week from the previous week.

The increase cannot be blamed on any one region.

The largest increases came from the Midwest Region, which rose from $3.710 to $3.731 and the Rocky Mountain Region which increased from $3.722 to $3.747.

Many regions stayed within a penny or less of last week’s price.